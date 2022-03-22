What's new

'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Sindh

The Lost Brother

SUKKUR – A man brutally killed a girl for turning down his marriage proposal in southeastern Pakistan’s province of Sindh.

Reports said that the accused, identified as Wahid Bux Lashari, wanted to marry Pooja Kumari, 18, after converting her to Islam.

On the day of incident, Lashari broke into Kumari’s house in Ghotki city of Sukkur district in an attempt to abduct her.


However, he got enraged after she showed resistance and opened fire on her, leaving the girl dead on the spot.

Police said that the prime suspect has been arrested and he had confessed to the murder of the Hindu girl.

Meanwhile, relatives of Pooja Kumari have staged protest on a road against the brutal murder and demanded stern action against the accused.

Social media users have also joined the protest as “#JusticeForPoojaKumar” has become a trend on Twitter.

A user wrote, “Until and unless government does not take stern action against the killers of Pooja Kumari another Pooja will be murdered brutally tomorrow. Murderers must be punished accordingly”.

'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Sindh

SUKKUR – A man brutally killed a girl for turning down his marriage proposal in southeastern Pakistan’s province of Sindh.
Disheartened to see that forced conversion and forceful marriage against Hindus are still happening in Pakistan.

Pakistan isn't a secular country.

Modi has brought in CAA. Why aren't these people not coming to India?

Let Pakistanis handle their business.


Our concern should be Indian Muslims. Not minorities in Pakistan or Bangladesh.
 
Disheartened to see that forced conversion and forcefully marriage against Hindus are still happening in Pakistan.

Please don't see this murder in the saffron-tinted lens of the Hindutvadi.

1. That "after converting her to Islam" bit came because most Pakistani males will not like to go against the social grain and accept the Hindu or Christian or Sikh females as they are.

2. The shooting is because of the ridiculous gun culture of Pakistan that has social sanction and says that if a male has a gun then only he is manly regardless that he wouldn't have been an intellectual or a revolutionary.

So what Pakistan, perhaps the the Supreme Court or Imran Khan, should do is :

1. Set the road map to encourage people, male or female, to listen to their human heart and marry their beloved, with the beloved's permission, disregarding the religion no matter what the mullahs say.

2. Abolish the gun culture.
 
Provincial and federal govts are accomplices in the heinous crime of forced conversions and rape of Hindu girls. Despite Bilawal loud talks of PPP being a progressive political party, this remains a ugly reality that his party has all kinds of criminals and people who are doing this.
I hang my head in shame that minorities are not safe in my country.
 
The Lost Brother

Please don't see this murder in the saffron-tinted lens of the Hindutvadi.

1. That "after converting her to Islam" bit came because most Pakistani males will not like to go against the social grain and accept the Hindu or Christian or Sikh females as they are.

2. The shooting is because of the ridiculous gun culture of Pakistan that has social sanction and says that if a male has a gun then only he is manly regardless that he wouldn't have been an intellectual or a revolutionary.

So what Pakistan, perhaps the the Supreme Court or Imran Khan, should do is :

1. Set the road map to encourage people, male or female, to listen to their human heart and marry their beloved, with the beloved's permission, disregarding the religion no matter what the mullahs say.

2. Abolish the gun culture.
I am not seeing it from Saffron tinted glasses. No one be it from any religion must be forcefully converted or get married to her on gun point. We are living in 21st century and must understand that all this cannot be achieved by force. What is the point of doing marriage forcefully ? Will they be able to live happily there after. We are no one to let them know what to do and what not but yes gun culture should not be there.

Provincial and federal govts are accomplices in the heinous crime of forced conversions and rape of Hindu girls. Despite Bilawal loud talks of PPP being a progressive political party, this remains a ugly reality that his party has all kinds of criminals and people who are doing this.
I hang my head in shame that minorities are not safe in my country.
Biggest mistakes of Hindus in Sindh is to vote for PPP time and again. Better to vote for a well educated man who has a vision. God knows if he does not turn out against it then who will but Imran Khan seems to be one who can act against such kind of gundagardi if given a full majority.
 
Only cats live in intelligence and look good by breeding among themselves. Humans will only flourish in culture, learning and looks by inter-culture marriages.

You have a point.

Yes, gun culture shouldn't be there though since the issue is of human interest any other human can provide his or her views on topics that concern things in another country especially since the concept of Nation State is artificial anyway.
 
under the patronage of Wardi Mafia these waderas or their thugs are alllooood to do anything they want in return all they have to do is grab land from poor farmers and give it to the rightful owner of Pakistan the mighty DHA mafia!
 
No one cares she was only a Hindu


Before you jump on those words,let me repeat them

No one cares she was only a Hindu,.she has very low value in our society whether you like it or not, their is wide scale hatred for them and most people will not bat a eye lid
 
It is story of one sided love nothing to do with religion. Bollywood main jaisay kehtay hain pyar thukrana pyar thukranay ki waja sa uska murder kiya ha usnay
 
There are 220 million plus Muslims to breed with why does their Needle only stops at underage minority girls
 
Disheartened to see that forced conversion and forceful marriage against Hindus are still happening in Pakistan.

Screenshot_20220322_084906.jpg

But you are concerned about Hindus only, right?
 

