'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Sindh

jamahir said: Please don't see this murder in the saffron-tinted lens of the Hindutvadi.



1. That "after converting her to Islam" bit came because most Pakistani males will not like to go against the social grain and accept the Hindu or Christian or Sikh females as they are.



2. The shooting is because of the ridiculous gun culture of Pakistan that has social sanction and says that if a male has a gun then only he is manly regardless that he wouldn't have been an intellectual or a revolutionary.



So what Pakistan, perhaps the the Supreme Court or Imran Khan, should do is :



1. Set the road map to encourage people, male or female, to listen to their human heart and marry their beloved, with the beloved's permission, disregarding the religion no matter what the mullahs say.



2. Abolish the gun culture.

Vapnope said: Provincial and federal govts are accomplices in the heinous crime of forced conversions and rape of Hindu girls. Despite Bilawal loud talks of PPP being a progressive political party, this remains a ugly reality that his party has all kinds of criminals and people who are doing this.

I hang my head in shame that minorities are not safe in my country.

I am not seeing it from Saffron tinted glasses. No one be it from any religion must be forcefully converted or get married to her on gun point. We are living in 21st century and must understand that all this cannot be achieved by force. What is the point of doing marriage forcefully ? Will they be able to live happily there after. We are no one to let them know what to do and what not but yes gun culture should not be there.Biggest mistakes of Hindus in Sindh is to vote for PPP time and again. Better to vote for a well educated man who has a vision. God knows if he does not turn out against it then who will but Imran Khan seems to be one who can act against such kind of gundagardi if given a full majority.