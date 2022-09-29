What's new

Justice for Bhai altaf Hussain shahab

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

We need justice
#justiceforbhai

Please help us to bring back our friend and Bhai lataf Hussain..he is also a Pakistani

With return of Mr dar and Mr sharif I hope he is also remembered.

His love for Karachi and Pakistan is unique
DnJh2AUXsAAPGBJ-1-e1645096753415.jpg
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

,.,.
یم کیو ایم والو کہاں مر گئے کیا فاںٔدہ ہوا حکومت میں شامل ہونا کا گورنر شپ بھی بیچ میں لٹک گئی ہے اب جلدی اپنے باپ جیسے بڑے بھائی کو ہی دہشت گرد سے محب وطن ڈیکلیئر کر والو یہ آخری موقع ہے پھر مت کہنا بتایا نہیں انصاف مل رہا ہے بے انصافی سے بڑے بڑے مگرمچھ نکل رہے ہیں دیر مت کرو۔
 
COOKie LOOkie....

COOKie LOOkie....

We need justice
#justiceforbhai

Please help us to bring back our friend and Bhai lataf Hussain..he is also a Pakistani

With return of Mr dar and Mr sharif I hope he is also remembered.

His love for Karachi and Pakistan is unique View attachment 883558
His role was temporary and not needed anymore to be a tool for the establishment. he has done his job.

We need justice
#justiceforbhai

Please help us to bring back our friend and Bhai lataf Hussain..he is also a Pakistani

With return of Mr dar and Mr sharif I hope he is also remembered.

His love for Karachi and Pakistan is unique View attachment 883558
Let him live his lavishing life in London. hes happy there. 😂😂
 

