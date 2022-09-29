Justice for Bhai altaf Hussain shahab

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
- 19,357
- 11
- Country
-
- Location
-
We need justice
#justiceforbhai
Please help us to bring back our friend and Bhai lataf Hussain..he is also a Pakistani
With return of Mr dar and Mr sharif I hope he is also remembered.
His love for Karachi and Pakistan is unique
#justiceforbhai
