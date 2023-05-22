What's new

Justice Faiz Isa first un-constitutional act

Faiz isa and 2 other judges join the bench formed by the govt, not by the Supreme Court Chief Justice. Now what will come out from audio leaks we all know? Whereas in TOR real clauses are deleted.
1. No source is needed or named who is doing wiretapping.
2. Under the constitution of Pakistan wiretapping is illegal of Supreme Court judges and their families.
3. Public these audio leaks are another punishable offense.
 
