Justice Faez Esa resents roads’ closure by protesters in Islamabad

This article by Justice Faiz Isa is no less than a judgment on the rights of citizens on foot, which should be published in PLD, because honorable Judge comes to the Supreme Court on foot every day and there will be more such incidents when he becomes the Chief Justice in October next year. This should be included in syllabus too, this is summery of his verdict in Faizabad-Dharna case.

1668061512003.png

1668061542520.png


Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, a senior judge of the Supreme Court on the blocking of roads and paths, says that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) has described the act of blocking roads as evil.


In a statement issued from Islamabad, he said that the Supreme Court has given judgments on the violation of fundamental rights by blocking roads, in which it is clear that gatherings cannot be held on the streets without permission, affecting the fundamental rights of others. The right to freedom of expression cannot be exercised, the road cannot be used for gathering indefinitely.


Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that protestors who obstruct people’s right to use the roads must be held accountable under the law. It is the first and foremost responsibility of the state to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen.



He said that respect and freedom of movement are the basic constitutional rights of every citizen. On the morning of November 8, when he was going to the court, all the traffic was stopped. There were thousands of people who were stopped, in the morning people would be going to the hospital or for essential work.


Justice Qazi Faiz Isa says that it is very sad to see that this is happening in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The first thing in the constitution of Pakistan is the rule of Allah Almighty. It means one in which we can live as free people, a state where the principles of Islamic social justice are practiced freely.


He says that he left the Supreme Court on foot as usual in the evening, a dozen government employees were protesting, the road was closed, the other side of the road was made two-way, on which the government Most of the numbered vehicles were parked on both sides of the yellow lines where parking is prohibited.


The senior judge of the Supreme Court said that as a citizen, he inquired from the DIG operations and DC present at the spot, asking why they have parked their cars and others illegally? Illegal parking is causing more problems in public movement.



He said that the decision of the Supreme Court has said that the right of movement of citizens is suspended by blocking the roads, abuse, threats make the right to a dignified life Article 14 meaningless, property is damaged. If so, implementation of Article 18 and 23 is necessary.


Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that in the judgment, it is said that gatherings cannot be held on the streets without permission, the road cannot be used for gathering for an indefinite period, citizens and political parties have the right to gather and protest. , but all this should be peaceful and within legal limits.


He further said that the protestors who obstruct people’s right to use the roads must be held accountable under the law. Obligation to follow the law.


The senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, also said that the first and foremost responsibility of the state is to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen, the country runs on the tax money earned by the blood and sweat of the citizens, the Quran. There is a verse in the Majeed that “The servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk on the earth with humility and modesty.”
Justice Faez Esa resents roads’ closure by protesters in Islamabad

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed displeasure over the closure of roads in Islamabad by the protesting government employees.
This was the video referred by Justice Isa:
We may not like the Judge for political reasons but can someone point-out a flaw in that judgement of Faizabad Dhana Case in 2017??
 
فائز عیسی نونی صاحب کو کیا اسلام اباد میں صدر پاکستان کا ہی روٹ نظر ایا ؟ کوئی انتہائی چ ترین مکار ادمی ہے یہ بھی
 

