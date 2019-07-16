Justice Bhatti recommended for LHC Chief Justice post

Justice Bhatti recommended for LHC CJ post

Incumbent CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5May 26, 2021Lahore High Court. PHOTO: LHC.GOV.PKChief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has recommended the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the post of the Lahore High Court chief justice.Incumbent LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5.CJ Ahmed, being a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), summoned the meeting of the commission on June 10 to consider the nomination of Justice Bhatti as the new LHC CJ.Justice Bhatti became an additional LHC judge on March 12, 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. Currently he is a senior puisne judge in the LHC.Justice Bhatti was also a member of the bench which had quashed the special bench proceedings in a treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.It is learnt that the top judges are also considering the elevation of two judges to the Supreme Court. Presently, two seats are vacant. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4 while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on April 30.It is learnt that for the elevation to the SC, the judges would be selected from the Balochistan High Court and the Sindh High Court.The JCP will consider confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court today (Wednesday).