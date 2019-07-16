What's new

Justice Bhatti recommended for LHC Chief Justice post

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
59,574
62
93,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Justice Bhatti recommended for LHC CJ post

Incumbent CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5

Hasnaat Malik
May 26, 2021


lahore high court photo lhc gov pk


Lahore High Court. PHOTO: LHC.GOV.PK

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has recommended the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the post of the Lahore High Court chief justice.

Incumbent LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5.

CJ Ahmed, being a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), summoned the meeting of the commission on June 10 to consider the nomination of Justice Bhatti as the new LHC CJ.

Justice Bhatti became an additional LHC judge on March 12, 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. Currently he is a senior puisne judge in the LHC.

Justice Bhatti was also a member of the bench which had quashed the special bench proceedings in a treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

It is learnt that the top judges are also considering the elevation of two judges to the Supreme Court. Presently, two seats are vacant. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4 while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on April 30.

It is learnt that for the elevation to the SC, the judges would be selected from the Balochistan High Court and the Sindh High Court.

The JCP will consider confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court today (Wednesday).



tribune.com.pk

Justice Bhatti recommended for LHC CJ post | The Express Tribune

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has recommended the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the post of the Lahore High Court chief justice.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Updates of judges inquiries
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom