In the morning I was busy, but in the afternoon when I turned to Pakistani news channels, I saw live news on the Drama played out in Islamabad High Court, where CJ Ather was hearing Nawaz bail plea on the grounds of health.



CJ Ather could have quietly granted bail like LHC granted interim bail to Nawaz on Friday.



But not CJ Ather.



He being an appointee of Ex- CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry, and a PMLN sympathiser he thought he got the opportunity to do damage to PTI and return some favours back to PMLN. He made most of the opportunity presented to him.



For hours he keep insisting that the State, in this case he was addressing both Federal and Punjab Governments should take full responsibilities for the bail rather than placing the burden on the judiciary.



He keep asking them, do they agree or oppose the interim bail.

First NAB capitulated by issuing the statement they have no objection to the interim bail.

But Federation didn't fall in to the trap laid out by CJ Ather.



What he wanted was for the two governments to give guarantees. After those guarantees if something happened to Nawaz, they would be in deep troubles.



In any case, even though the states are responsible for health and safety of its citizen, but can a judge ask the state to take responsibility of lives of all its citizens!! Even from sickness and death!!



What kind of weird logic is this!!



By the same token, can CJ Ather explain to Pakistan that why he has listed and heard Nawaz's interim bail plea so quickly!!



Has he given such opportunities to all the sicks in Pakistani jails!!

Did he ask the governments to give guarantees of lives of all its citizens from illness and death!!



Have you guys ever heard a judge in the West presenting such arguments in a court of law!!

Governments are responsible for negligence, yes, no doubt, but giving guarantees of someone's life!! Give me a break.



Why Nawaz Butt is so important for this Justice anyway!!



Why not all the inmates in Pakistani jails who are sick!!



Banana Republic of Pakistan.

