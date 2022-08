Waisay legally speaking, even if a PM does remove the COAS, there is nothing legally wrong with that. If I remember the heierarchy of government officers correctly, changing the COAS is the same as changing any other 21 grade officer. Yes, it's not even 22. Might need to get that confirmed though. But it is one of the two.



Kab hamaray ego kam hongay that we do not become the monsters that we are?



Aur, kab hamari adalton ki izzat itni nazuk nhn hogi keh har baat unhain contempt lagay gi?



I am diverging from the topic a bit, but IMO IK should just apologize and be done with it. I agree that this wasn't really contempt, especially not if you consider what N league has said over the years and even a few weeks back. But, is this really a hill you are wanting to die on? Sure, if he gets disqualified people will come out and there might be chaos, but still, in the end he will be disqualified. Is that something you want to risk over this small issue?