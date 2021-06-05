Justice Arun Mishra rewarded for praising Modi, appointed as NHRC chief

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra took charges as the chief of the National Human Rights Commission of India on Wednesday.
Mishra had courted a controversy in February 2020, when as a sitting judge of the top court, he had described Modi as ”internationally acclaimed visionary who could think globally and act locally”.
Justice Mishra is learnt to have been appointed on the recommendation of a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge has, however, expressed his disagreement with the committee’s recommendation. In a statement tweeted by him, he said the BJP govt refused to consider any SCs, STs, OBCs or minorities for the position.
During his time in the top court, he was known as a judge who often ruled in ways that would make the executive happy.
Some of his judgments on cases that have a bearing on human rights, such as the Haren Pandya matter, also mark him out as an unlikely candidate to head the national human rights body, The Wire report observed.
