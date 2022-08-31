Just watched the comedy called TopGun Maverick

SecularNationalist
I just watched the TopGun Maverick and now I am sure the Hollywood is taking some inspiration some Bollywood
Tom cruise destroyed not one but two Su57s with a stolen old F14 . Three overall Su57s destroyed in a movie with a zero American casualty. All after successfully completing a impossible mission from a fighter pilots perspective
