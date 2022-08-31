What's new

Just watched the comedy called TopGun Maverick

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,589
-7
10,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I just watched the TopGun Maverick and now I am sure the Hollywood is taking some inspiration some Bollywood :lol:
Tom cruise destroyed not one but two Su57s with a stolen old F14 . Three overall Su57s destroyed in a movie with a zero American casualty. All after successfully completing a impossible mission from a fighter pilots perspective :lol:
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,026
-12
1,734
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
I just watched the TopGun Maverick and now I am sure the Hollywood is taking some inspiration some Bollywood :lol:
Tom cruise destroyed not one but two Su57s with a stolen old F14 . Three overall Su57s destroyed in a movie with a zero American casualty. All after successfully completing a impossible mission from a fighter pilots perspective :lol:
Click to expand...
oho, spoiler ka laga ke post kro yaar

lots of people have not seen it yet and would like to make their own mind up about it even if it is rubbish.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,845
-28
12,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
amriki pani ki bandook say su57 gira saktay hain woh bhi asmaan may!

or better they can hire a whole "Patriotic" army and order them to fight for them!

its easy for Amrikis!
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,589
-7
10,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
Not just that, they were launched just few miles from the coast.. No coastal defences or warning until they reached the valley.
Click to expand...
And no air defence systems detected their harpoons missile launch from the ship. And tom cruise first hit a Su57 with his stolen F14 and later used a falling Su57 as a flare to escape missile of another Su57 :omghaha:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
The fake hypersonic plane in 'Top Gun: Maverick' looked so real that China moved a satellite to see it
Replies
14
Views
869
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER
Hamartia Antidote
Taiwan flag spotted in new Top Gun film, premiers in Taiwan
Replies
0
Views
260
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
truthfollower
Top Gun: Maverick delayed to 2022 due to Delta variant
Replies
13
Views
929
Raider 21
Raider 21
dexter
Top Gun: Maverick – Real Flying. Real G-Forces.
Replies
9
Views
805
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
Hamartia Antidote
Artemis I is go for [August 29th] launch to the moon and back, NASA says
Replies
0
Views
94
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom