Just wanted to know..?

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Pakistan
United States
Who was the najaiz aulaad of bajwa that banned me without warning? Unfortunately, the cowardly mod didn’t leave their handle, so that I could identify where the rot in this forum is.

I’d urge site admins to realize that censorship does not benefit the site, the nation, or the people of Pakistan in any way. Our country is already a banana republic therefore flaunting an authoritarian attitude here just makes the country look worse than North Korea.

To the mod that banned me. Pakistan is not your daddy Bajwa’s play thing.

That is all.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan
lastofthepatriots said:
Who was the najaiz aulaad of bajwa that banned me without warning? Unfortunately, the cowardly mod didn’t leave their handle, so that I could identify where the rot in this forum is.

I’d urge site admins to realize that censorship does not benefit the site, the nation, or the people of Pakistan in any way. Our country is already a banana republic therefore flaunting an authoritarian attitude here just makes the country look worse than North Korea.

To the mod that banned me. Pakistan is not your daddy Bajwa’s play thing.

That is all.
I'd give my input being neutral (no pun intended) here. I believe the forum is becoming a bit uncivil. A lot of people think Bajwa is a traitor, but there should be a way of saying it. We shouldn't be calling names like it is happening. Baaki your personal case I am not sure, but the post tone looks like it explains it all. Don't be offended, please.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Pakistan
United States
SEOminati said:
I'd give my input being neutral (no pun intended) here. I believe the forum is becoming a bit uncivil. A lot of people think Bajwa is a traitor, but there should be a way of saying it. We shouldn't be calling names like it is happening. Baaki your personal case I am not sure, but the post tone looks like it explains it all. Don't be offended, please.
No pun intended btw. Is that you Bajwa?
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Pakistan
United States
Looks like mosquitoes are out in full force today. Don’t worry gents, I’m immune to malaria.

B.K.N said:
I posted more than 4000 posts in less than a year after joining this forum and was banned only once pata nahi baqi sab bar bar ban kyon hojatay hain
You are flying like a stealth fighter. Good luck and continue staying under the radar. Just don’t say anything about supreme leader Bajwa, otherwise you will be banned.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
Pakistan
United Arab Emirates
lastofthepatriots said:
Who was the najaiz aulaad of bajwa that banned me without warning? Unfortunately, the cowardly mod didn’t leave their handle, so that I could identify where the rot in this forum is.

I’d urge site admins to realize that censorship does not benefit the site, the nation, or the people of Pakistan in any way. Our country is already a banana republic therefore flaunting an authoritarian attitude here just makes the country look worse than North Korea.

To the mod that banned me. Pakistan is not your daddy Bajwa’s play thing.

That is all.
I am your friend but your language saddened me don't act like a typical Pitiyan...pls

Why you are abusing your own army chief and armed forces? remember they are the same who defend Pakistan's pride 27/2 and many times before.

Just because this time army decided not to interfere in political matter to save Imran Khan.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Pakistan
United States
Maarkhoor said:
I am your friend but your language saddened me don't act like a typical Pitiyan...pls

Why you are abusing your own army chief and armed forces? remember they are the same who defend Pakistan's pride 27/2 and many times before.

Just because this time army decided not to interfere in political matter to save Imran Khan.
Don’t have a problem with army. But bajwa is a traitor plain and simple.


I bet Bajwa and his minions on this forum would probably kidnap and torture maulana Tariq Jameel too, if they could. Low life thugs.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Sep 27, 2007
Pakistan
United Kingdom
To be honest when i first joined PDF if you called Pakistan army names etc, you would get warned or banned. This only changed recently during Bajwa blunder.
Even if you post anything against master Saudia you used to get warning or post deleted. I witnessed the change in slave mentality during recent events.
I posted many anti Taliban posts and ghost institutions links with the molvis but the posts were deleted.

Have the people finally woken up after 75 years.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
Pakistan
Pakistan
lastofthepatriots said:
Who was the najaiz aulaad of bajwa that banned me without warning? Unfortunately, the cowardly mod didn’t leave their handle, so that I could identify where the rot in this forum is.

I’d urge site admins to realize that censorship does not benefit the site, the nation, or the people of Pakistan in any way. Our country is already a banana republic therefore flaunting an authoritarian attitude here just makes the country look worse than North Korea.

To the mod that banned me. Pakistan is not your daddy Bajwa’s play thing.

That is all.
It looks like Bajwa is mod here, he keep deleting posts.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Pakistan
United States
Sugarcane said:
It looks like Bajwa is mod here, he keep deleting posts.
I am shareef guy but these loosey mods are bringing out my spirit animal:


MV5BMDg3NWFlY2EtZTAzYi00NzJmLTg0NDAtZjg0YjI2MGI5YTY5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDUzOTQ5MjY@._V1_UY1200_CR285,0,630,1200_AL_.jpg
 
AlbastiLeGrand

AlbastiLeGrand

Mar 24, 2022
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
What are you talking about? Mr Bajwa sir is busy doing good things for the nation. He is excellent at making us look strong, and not like the other traitors in our government
Go and visit Bajwa propaganda, before Bajwa Propaganda visits you

I might get banned for this
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Pakistan
United States
AlbastiLeGrand said:
What are you talking about? Mr Bajwa sir is busy doing good things for the nation. He is excellent at making us look strong, and not like the other traitors in our government
Go and visit Bajwa propaganda, before Bajwa Propaganda visits you

I might get banned for this
Mods might as well post Bajwa propaganda threads on the forum. They can link the same videos media houses are being threatened to broadcast of the supreme leader.
 
