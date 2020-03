You do know what happens in our country in villages where women have previously been raped?

Or you forgot the rapists sister was forced to be raped by the panchayat in return for his crime?

Or the woman who was paraded naked for her affair?



Do you really want to bring some thing up that is no less prevalent in all its sickness in your own place?

Atleast they slapped him and didn't force his sister to be attempted to be raped by the victim's brother.









Yes, let's wait till the actual crime happens by the same person again and this time for revenge.

Click to expand...