Just maintenance for five years

Pakistan is in a critical economic situation. Previous governments and establishment has taken loans for development projects with kickbacks in the hope that the Americans would always bail us out. However, the IMF and World Bank are only interested in getting their loan back if we do not serve American interests. Since the Americans have left Afghanistan and are now India's ally, so there seems to be no reason why they would keep bailing us out indefinitely. It is high time for the government to change the historic trend and just concentrate on maintenance activities instead of development activities. Just build the Dams and maintain the old railway tracks and roads for the next five years. Do not buy expensive military toys and just keep the ones we have in operation. Give favorable options to the Oil and Gas based IPP's to take their plants to African countries and get off our backs. Only invest in revival and reconstruction of the flood affected areas.