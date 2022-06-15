Just In: Totally Incompetent PDM Govt. Took Back Their Budget 2022-23 and Submitted a New Budget Draft.

Crimson Blue
So PML(N)/PPP coalition government presented a budget 2022-23 about 5 days ago in National Assembly. Now after correcting the mistakes & revising the accounting discrepancies, Miftah Ismael has taken back the original budget draft and presented a new budget draft for fiscal year 2022-23.
These clowns have taken the meaning incompetence to whole new level. No wonder PTI is not asking for fresh elections anymore.
