Just in: Several Rockets fired on Afghan presidential palace
Source: Xinhua| 2021-07-20 12:10:27|Editor: huaxia
KABUL, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Several rockets were fired on Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul during the Eid festival prayers attended by the Afghan president and other dignitaries on Tuesday, according to state-run TV live broadcasting.
Casualties have not been reported so far. Some media reports said the explosions happened near the Presidential Palace.■
