JUST IN - People's Liberation Army warns Yihetan dam in the center of China "could collapse at any time"

Chinese army warns dam battered by storms could collapse

In the nearby city of Zhengzhou, at least one person died and two more were missing since heavy rain began battering the city, according to the state-run People's Daily, which reported that houses have collapsed.Local media reported that two people died when a wall collapsed in another district of the city.According to the weather authorities, the rainfall was the highest recorded since record keeping began sixty years ago as the city saw an average year's worth of rainfall in just three days.Authorities closed Zhengzhou's flooded subway system and cancelled hundreds of flights.Unverified videos on social media showed passengers in a flooded underground train carriage in Zhengzhou clinging to handles as the water inside surged to shoulder height, with some standing on seats.Water could be seen gushing through an empty underground platform in state broadcaster CCTV's footage.On its official Weibo account, the fire service shared reports that passengers were being rescued from stranded trains, but did not post its own statement.One passenger's account said fire and rescue workers had opened a hole in the roof of her carriage and evacuated passengers one by one.Footage showed one man sitting on top of his half-submerged car in an underpass.More than 10,000 people had been evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon, said provincial authorities, warning that 16 reservoirs had seen water rise to dangerous levels as downpours ruined thousands of acres of crops and caused damage amounting to around US$11 million.