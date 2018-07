The fact that so much of the nation voted for PTI, suggests the nation wants change. Even in the seats it lost, in most PTI was a close second.



I appreciate on paper PMLN have /34 more seats, but PTI has just as much right to try to form government in Punjab as they do. The change was from PMLN to PTI, that is where the winds of change are heading and if PTI wants to have reform, it needs to have full control. Punjab is 50% of the population of Pakistan, it doesn't deserve being shunned because of political nicities.

