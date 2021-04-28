What's new

JUST IN - Massacre in China. Knifeman attacks kindergarten in Beiliu, China. 16 kids, 2 teachers reportedly injured

China school attack: Knifeman injures 16 children and two teachers in stabbing spree
SIXTEEN nursery school children and two teachers have been injured during a knife attack in China.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387338218044076034

Police have arrested a man who attacked the victims in Beiliu City, in south China's Guangxi region this afternoon. Footage shared on social media show the suspect being detained and taken into custody by police.

Two of the children were seriously injured in the attack, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua added.

All those injured have been rushed to hospital, according to state-run China Global Television Network.

According to local reports, the suspect was a 24-year-old man from the city.

Following the attack, people have taken to Weibo - China's social media platform - to express condolences for the victims.

One person said: "This news really breaks my heart.

"Those poor children have done nothing wrong, they are innocent."

Many hoped the suspect would be severely punished with others suggesting the death penalty.

Violent crime is relatively rare in China, but the country has seen unrelated knife attacks in recent months.
Back in January, police in the Chinese city of Kunming shot and killed a knife-wielding man.

The man attacked seven people outside a middle school and later kidnapped a boy and held him hostage.

One of the injured died later from their injuries.

In December last year, at least seven people were killed by a knife-wielding attacker in Kaiyuan, a small city in the Liaoning province.

An eyewitness said at the time that the attack started outside a school and most victims were middle-aged or elderly women.

One witness said: "It's lucky that school is off today.

"Otherwise there could have been more victims."

In June last year, a similar attack left 39 children and staff injured.

In 2014, eight knife-wielding assailants attacked passengers in the Kunming Railway Station.

The attackers pulled out long-bladed knives and stabbed and slashed passengers at random.

At least 31 civilians were killed and more than 140 people were injured.

Four assailants were shot to death by police on the spot and one injured perpetrator was captured.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack and no ties to any organization have been identified.

Since 2010, more than 40 schoolchildren have been killed in stabbing massacres.
 
My prayers for fast recovery of injured teachers and students. Hari Om
 
Fortunately, China bans guns. If the criminal has a gun, the death toll will be more, just like the school shootings in the United States before.
 
If this is a Massacre, or genocide or whatever you like to call it, what do you call this...??

2020 Ends as One of America's Most Violent Years in Decades
Across the U.S., this year has taken a heavy toll. This year, many Americans have experienced significantly higher levels of violence both wrought on and within their communities. Gun violence and gun crime has, in particular, risen drastically, with over 19,000 people killed in shootings and firearm-related incidents in 2020. That’s the highest death toll in over 20 years

time.com

2020 Ends As One of America's Most Violent Years in Decades

Similar to historical patterns, much of the violence has significantly impacted poor Black and brown communities
time.com time.com
 
I can assure you this despicable country less "south-viet" OP was so exicting with joy when posting this sad news for Chinese kids
 
I think I should applaud him. At least he started to really care about what happened in China. Instead of being immersed in lies.

I think that only by further strengthening community connections and making everyone feel warm can we effectively reduce random attacks caused by psychological problems.Urbanization has shattered the interpersonal relationships in the original society, which will cause some lonely people to feel alienated.
 
