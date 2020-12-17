What's new

JUST IN: Israel in talks with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE in establishing a four-nation defense alliance

alex pitters

alex pitters

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 4, 2020
37
0
49
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Israel is currently in talks with the kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE in establishing a 4-nation defense alliance, according to the i24NEWS report.

Information about the reported talks comes as the recent Biden administration sends signals to Tehran and world powers that it is prepared to join the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal again

Source: Insider Paper
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
992
-5
284
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Babylonian magi (false Israelites) planning to rebuild Babylon.

Wonder how they will make a Babylon without Anu?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ARCH٤R
A gulf of difference: How the UAE and Egypt’s close coordination fell apart and what’s next
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
The SC
Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the "Clash within a Civilization"
Replies
4
Views
580
garshasp
garshasp
I
Israel’s Geopolitical Gut Check
Replies
0
Views
393
idune
I
fatman17
The Geopolitics of Weapons Procurement in the Gulf States
Replies
1
Views
2K
Mosamania
Mosamania
L
Shifting Ground for Vital Resources
Replies
4
Views
729
T90TankGuy
T90TankGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom