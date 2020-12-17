JUST IN: Israel in talks with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE in establishing a four-nation defense alliance

alex pitters
Israel is currently in talks with the kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE in establishing a 4-nation defense alliance, according to the i24NEWS report.
Information about the reported talks comes as the recent Biden administration sends signals to Tehran and world powers that it is prepared to join the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal again
Source: Insider Paper
