Just IN: Islamabad High Court has restrained PM Imran from disclosing the contents of the 'letter'.

Reichsmarschall
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 16, 2016
- 11,806
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
So within just a few hours a case was filed it was heard and verdict has been given.
New Recruit
So within just a few hours a case was filed it was heard and verdict has been given.
Hum sab ko pata ha "whom" kon ha.Done by whom is the question.
How is it even possible for the court to be so quick ?
This is what I was talking about. Risk to national security. Now many will belive. It was real
The judgement was abnormally fast.Their kids live and work in the US. The entire state is compromised.
Please don't insult the Dogs they always loyal to their home n owners. My Dog was loyal to death. They are worse human in Pakistani society. I mean pigsIt is not just about been real. It is about bringing the perpetrators of this foreign sponsored coup to justice.
Who will bring them to justice?
The main actor of this conspiracy against Pakistan was prepared to being cleared of all charges and brought back to Pakistan. ( among other actors).
Aik gherat mand ko nikal kar saray ghaddar kuttay lanay ka plan tha.