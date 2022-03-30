What's new

Just IN: Islamabad High Court has restrained PM Imran from disclosing the contents of the 'letter'.

Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
684
4
2,057
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Our Legal system is comical infact our country is a joke.

Convicted criminals can go abroad, the guarantors can roam free, 50 rupee paper is a sufficient guarantee.....
 
K

Knockingdoors

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 27, 2022
80
0
41
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Look even if you dislike Imran Khan you can't let this motion go thru as it has become national security issue besides the guy has only 1 year left but if you let this one go thru you will never live this one down as it would shatter the country's image and this will effect all institutions in the country.. It is basically taboo think about the scenario that would arise from this and nobody in this gov't will live this one down and tainted for life.

disclosing or not the damage is already done but the key thing here is to simply cancel this motion for national security issues and let Imran finish his one year term... The only way to get out of this with the high ground is to cancel this otherwise it would undermine all institutions
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,765
5
5,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,765
5
5,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
This is what I was talking about. Risk to national security. Now many will belive. It was real
Click to expand...

It is not just about been real. It is about bringing the perpetrators of this foreign sponsored coup to justice.

Who will bring them to justice?

The main actor of this conspiracy against Pakistan was prepared to being cleared of all charges and brought back to Pakistan. ( among other actors).

Aik gherat mand ko nikal kar saray ghaddar kuttay lanay ka plan tha.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,025
0
3,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Patriot forever said:
It is not just about been real. It is about bringing the perpetrators of this foreign sponsored coup to justice.

Who will bring them to justice?

The main actor of this conspiracy against Pakistan was prepared to being cleared of all charges and brought back to Pakistan. ( among other actors).

Aik gherat mand ko nikal kar saray ghaddar kuttay lanay ka plan tha.
Click to expand...
Please don't insult the Dogs they always loyal to their home n owners. My Dog was loyal to death. They are worse human in Pakistani society. I mean pigs
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 9, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
PM Imran’s cross-examination allowed in Khwaja Asif defamation case
Replies
1
Views
204
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
PM Imran congratulates Muslim Ummah as UN adopts resolution on Islamophobia
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Salza
PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
164
Views
3K
Darth.Vad3r
D
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan apologises for police raid on North Korean Embassy in Islamabad
2
Replies
15
Views
797
Zibago
Zibago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC summons PM Imran Khan for hearing of disqualification case tomorrow
Replies
0
Views
270
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom