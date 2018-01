That's about 197 mln $ for 240 bombs and 72 mln $ for 131 missiles.



$820 K per bomb and $550 K per Barak missile.



I guess its Barak 1, coz $550 K per missile is too cheap for Barak-8.



$820 K is pretty expensive for a bomb unless its some glide IR/TV guided bomb.

Click to expand...