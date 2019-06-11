Just imagine if Julian Assange was Chinese
“Worldwide, more than 350 journalists are currently imprisoned for their work – including American journalist Austin Tice, who is detained in Syria,” Blinken wrote. “We must be relentless in shining a spotlight on attacks on journalists, demand accountability, & work to return the unjustly detained.”
But not Assange, the greatest citizen journalist ever who faces a maximum of 175 years in jail for espionage. That’s some kind of espionage, exposing such things as US war crimes!
- As pointed out by at least one British pundit, the founder of WikiLeaks would have been celebrated and hailed as a hero by the West, instead of facing extradition to the US. Unfortunately, he exposed Western, especially American crimes, rather than Chinese ones
