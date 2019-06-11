What's new

Just imagine if Julian Assange was Chinese

Just imagine if Julian Assange was Chinese
  • As pointed out by at least one British pundit, the founder of WikiLeaks would have been celebrated and hailed as a hero by the West, instead of facing extradition to the US. Unfortunately, he exposed Western, especially American crimes, rather than Chinese ones
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent the following tweet. It coincided with a British court ruling that green lights the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.
“Worldwide, more than 350 journalists are currently imprisoned for their work – including American journalist Austin Tice, who is detained in Syria,” Blinken wrote. “We must be relentless in shining a spotlight on attacks on journalists, demand accountability, & work to return the unjustly detained.”
But not Assange, the greatest citizen journalist ever who faces a maximum of 175 years in jail for espionage. That’s some kind of espionage, exposing such things as US war crimes!
Just imagine if Julian Assange was Chinese

As pointed out by at least one British pundit, the founder of WikiLeaks would have been celebrated and hailed as a hero by the West, instead of facing extradition to the US. Unfortunately, he exposed Western, especially American crimes, rather than Chinese ones
Assange exposed the US-UK war crimes. They will not stop until he dies.

Unfortunate thing is there is no strong power protecting him.

If she had been another country citizen, Huawei CFO would have certainly faced a similar fate.
 
