Horrifying moment a huge crane lifting a heavy steel cage topples and crashes onto a busy road in China





Terrifying footage has captured the moment a massive crane suddenly tipped over while lifting a heavy steel structure before plummeting onto a busy road in Wuhan.



Two people were injured and rushed to hospital after the collapsed machine slammed onto two cars parked by the road, according to local officials today.



A female passenger can be seen in the video being trapped in a destroyed vehicle that was struck by the bulky load.