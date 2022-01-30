Just another day for women in real India

Woman allegedly gang raped, tortured and paraded through streets Police say they expect more arrests in what the victim's family claim was a revenge attack over a spurned lover who took his own life.

A woman gang raped, face blackened and paraded through streets while the crowds cheered . This happened not in a jungle but in the capital city of Delhi on Republic day.Indian state was obviously too busy propping up fake sense of patriotism through show of foreign made arms intended to please a certain group of people while people continue to live in 18th century.