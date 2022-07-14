Just after Biden's Middle East visit, Putin and Erdogan will be meet in Tehran

On July 19, Ibrahimi, Putin and Erdogan will meet in Tehran. Although the statements are related to the Astana process, it is obvious that many problems in the region will be evaluated together.In addition, Putin and Ibrahimi will sign a cooperation agreement with Russia and Iran, which concerns their respective countries.Putin is making his second foreign trip, since the war in Ukraine started.US President Biden is also visiting Saudi Arabia and Israel. Biden explained the purpose of this visit in Madrid as "Israel wanted". The target is probably Iran, the main aim is to please the Israeli and Jewish lobby, and there is also wish the increase of energy supply, and they aim to cornering Russia.After Biden's trip to the Middle East, Putin's trip to Tehran gains importance in terms of a showdown. At this point, CB Erdogan will also be in Tehran. Even if the subject is Syria, the messages given in the big frame are important.