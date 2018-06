Jurists raise eyebrows over appointment of ‘Jiyala’ as AGP

Khalid who is the son of former Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader ND Khan.

rather than appointing an impartial professional against the key post of principal law officer of the country, appointing a worker of a mainstream political party would send wrong signals across the country.

wife was also a member of the recently dissolved Sindh Assembly, which reflects the nature of close ties between Barrister Khalid and the PPP leadership.

PPP leadership has played a key role in getting the prize slot.

Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed said the appointment of a “Jiyala” had further exposed the partisan approach adopted by caretaker prime minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk.

We had pinned high hopes in Mulk hoping that he would deliver in a transparent manner. But this appointment has totally exposed his political connections,

the appointment of Barrister Khalid had exposed who was going to benefit from this caretaker regime.

This is critical as the attorney general is also tasked to oversee Pakistan’s case against India’s illegal Kishenganga Dam in the World Bank. The association of the AG with Zardari is a known fact. This appointment is in violation of transparency by all means,

it still reflected that the caretakers were partial towards a specific party.