Junta instigating People for a religious war against PTI

Winchester

Winchester

Multiple posts on twitter are indicating that the junta is riling people up for a religious war against PTI. Saleem Safi who is now a close confidant of the Junta had predicted this on GEO and in fact was gloating about it. It seems the Junta is out in full force to choke the Middle Class educated of the country.

TLP will come after Eid against Imran along with Ansar ul Islam of JUI. The Junta is also going to use influence among other Moulvis to try potray Imran as some sort of Kafir and his followers as Murtids.

Pakistan seems to be going the medieval Europe pathway where the Knights, Clergy and the feudal Class banded together to keep the public under there thumb.

313ghazi

313ghazi

Then came Oliver Cromwell.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

During the protest of TLP, PTI was saying they are sponsored by India, were banned, followers killed. How is our establishement controlling them?. FazlurRehman has been called western agent, Yahoodi agent so how is he controlled. Are people sharing something new?
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Mashallah molvi gang doing psy ops , wont work. we have to get rid of this 1973 constitution and this moulah thugs and corrupt politician and bureaucracy musalat on awam by establishment. Then only a true quaidazam and allama iqbal Pakistan will emerge.
 
P@kistan

No one asked PTI supporters to do that in Madinah. They are digging their own grave by doing such acts. Definitely they lost some support from yesterday acts.
 

