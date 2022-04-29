Junta instigating People for a religious war against PTI

Multiple posts on twitter are indicating that the junta is riling people up for a religious war against PTI. Saleem Safi who is now a close confidant of the Junta had predicted this on GEO and in fact was gloating about it. It seems the Junta is out in full force to choke the Middle Class educated of the country.TLP will come after Eid against Imran along with Ansar ul Islam of JUI. The Junta is also going to use influence among other Moulvis to try potray Imran as some sort of Kafir and his followers as Murtids.Pakistan seems to be going the medieval Europe pathway where the Knights, Clergy and the feudal Class banded together to keep the public under there thumb.