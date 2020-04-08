Junior's Cafe

We watch discussions in Seniors Cafe but cannot participate due to being juniors obviously. But there're some points that make us give our comments and talk about them. So in this thread we will pick the points and posts with links from there and debate here.
First is the case about comments of sir @Atanz in the thread:
India-Pakistan Trade: A Roadmap for Enhancing Economic Relations | Page 2
where the respected member talked about declaration made that 1947 was full on fiasco.
Sir 1947 was a fiasco if only two parties were involved. But there was third party the Britishers. Former two's ultimate objective was to get freedom one way or the other and they took the other. So 1947 was a complete success. If someday in future Pakistan and India get united their national monuments will still remain there reminding the freedon struggle.
One example is BD's Sher e Bangal, even after 1971 he is Sher e Bangal telling about their original and ultimate freedom struggle.
