Junior's Cafe

Sir 1947 was a fiasco if only two parties were involved. But there was third party the Britishers. Former two's ultimate objective was to get freedom one way or the other and they took the other. So 1947 was a complete success. If someday in future Pakistan and India get united their national monuments will still remain there reminding the freedon struggle.



Nothing wrong with you opening this thread. I am for all to engage in discussion. The more the better. However I don't quite agree with your referance to the "Britishers". If your trying to say that British would have stayed on in British India the answer is no. The writing was on the wall even by 1920s and British knew this.It would have been simply impossible for British to contine ruling over 1/5th of humanity for much longer. The only issue was timing - earlier rather than later. After WW2 the British were worn out. The age of colonialism was over and the world was moving toward new age of post colonial economic enslavement which is what was put in place after 1950s and still continues to exist in one form or another today.So if you think the British leaving was achievement I would beg to differ. They also left tiny Sri Lanka, they even left the filthy rich Brunie few decades later which has less people than at anytime in London underground. They left Africa and they even left the tiny islands in West Indies like Barbados.So the British leaving was forgone conclusion. Maybe ML or more particular Congress brought the clock earlier by few years but at cost of millions of lives.From point of speculation I think it would have been better if Nehru had agreed with the Cabinet Mission Plan in 1946. As you know it included right of provinces to secede within 10 years. I think most of the westerly provinces like NWFP or Sindh any maybe Punjab would have seceded and gone separately or joined some loose block. That to my thinking would have been infinitely better. I for sure instinctively not in favour of union with India.I would prefer if the situation had reverted to way it was before the "Britishers" came marching into Punjab, Sindh etc in 1840s.