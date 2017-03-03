What's new

Jungle cat rescued in Panchagarh

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

May 12, 2020
1599410830204.png


Tea workers rescued a jungle cat, popularly known as Banbiral, from a tea garden in the bordering Shibchandi village under Tentulia upazila in Panchagarh this afternoon.

Quoting locals, Shahidur Rahman, a beat officer of the forest department, said the animal had chased two tea garden workers while they were working.

Later, the duo along with other workers caught the animal and tied it to a tree in front of the house of Union Parishad Member Isamul Haque.

On information, forest officials rushed the spot and brought the animal back to Panchagarh beat office from where it would be sent to Dinajpur Ramsagar National Park.

Divisional Forest Officer Abdur Rahman said the length of the jungle cat is 3 to 3.5-feet while its height is 2 to 2.5-feet.


He said it will be released after being provided any necessary treatment.


Source
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
