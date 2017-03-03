Jungle cat rescued in Panchagarh

Quoting locals, Shahidur Rahman, a beat officer of the forest department, said the animal had chased two tea garden workers while they were working.Later, the duo along with other workers caught the animal and tied it to a tree in front of the house of Union Parishad Member Isamul Haque.On information, forest officials rushed the spot and brought the animal back to Panchagarh beat office from where it would be sent to Dinajpur Ramsagar National Park.Divisional Forest Officer Abdur Rahman said the length of the jungle cat is 3 to 3.5-feet while its height is 2 to 2.5-feet.He said it will be released after being provided any necessary treatment.