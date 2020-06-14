What's new

Jung News Paper is it Indian News Paper?

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,312
64
35,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Unsure if Jung News Paper is highly influenced by India
What is the deal ? with this news paper?

If you go ahead and preview a Indian Newspaper you will not find any article about Pakistan

:coffee: Chakkar Kiya Hai? with this One sided reporting from Jung News paper , finding in last 2-3 months the trend has intensified greatly

All Entertainment segment , worshipping Indian stories

Seems like lack of stories about Pakistani Entertainment Artist working in Pakistan

1636159657744.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Misguided Priorities for Pakistani News Paper
Replies
3
Views
565
AsianLion
AsianLion
The_Showstopper
Home Ministry Files Provide Glimpse of Ties Between Hindustan Times Editor and BJP’s Amit Shah
Replies
0
Views
484
The_Showstopper
The_Showstopper
The_Showstopper
Delhi government approves historic Lokpal bill it had earlier resigned to protect, with tweaks
Replies
5
Views
631
Grevion
Grevion
Ambitious.Asian
India exports 10 mt newsprint to Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
2K
Ammyy
Ammyy
E
Indian uni signs research agreements with Saudi universities
Replies
0
Views
686
EjazR
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom