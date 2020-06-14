Jung News Paper is it Indian News Paper?

Unsure if Jung News Paper is highly influenced by IndiaWhat is the deal ? with this news paper?If you go ahead and preview a Indian Newspaper you will not find any article about PakistanChakkar Kiya Hai? with this One sided reporting from Jung News paper , finding in last 2-3 months the trend has intensified greatlyAll Entertainment segment , worshipping Indian storiesSeems like lack of stories about Pakistani Entertainment Artist working in Pakistan