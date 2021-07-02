June and July, touching graduation season in China, Uighur girl from a rural Xinjiang village graduates from college today

Every June and July are the graduation season in China, everywhere on the streets people can see a lot of hugging, drinking and tears from fresh young college graduates. A season full of emotions."Going to miss my campus life‘’， Uighur girl from a rural Xinjiang village graduates from college today and share this moment important moment of her life with friends.Xinjiang offers 15 years free education from kingdergarten to high school, after high school, poor families can enjoy handsome scholarship for college. Now almost every youngster in Xinjiang can attend college, unprecedented in the whole history.