June.4 Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, 2023

beijingwalker said:
Without Deng's decisive move on the riot, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the great prosperity of today's China.
Idiot.

Mao Zedong completed China's industrialization. ～Metallurgy, Chemical, Materials, automotive, electronics, shipbuilding, aviation, aerospace, nuclear energy, oil refining.........

Hu Jintao completed China's urbanization. ～the Western Development. the Rise of the Central Plains.

What is the relationship between Deng and China's economic prosperity?
 
renhai said:
Idiot.

Mao Zedong completed China's industrialization. ～Metallurgy, Chemical, Materials, automotive, electronics, shipbuilding, aviation, aerospace, nuclear energy, oil refining.........

Hu Jintao completed China's urbanization. ～the Western Development. the Rise of the Central Plains.

What is the relationship between Deng and China's economic prosperity?
You are such an idiot, Deng's contribution to China's development is unrivaled in history.
 
My
renhai said:
Wow! For example? Please.

Idiot are always idiot.
Idiots are always idiots, serves you perfectly.

My view on Mao is half and half, I don't deny his contribution, neither his craziness pushing the country onto the brink of total collapse, Deng pulled back China from that abyss.
 
beijingwalker said:
My

Idiots are always idiots, serves you perfectly.

My view on Mao is half and half, I don't deny his contribution, neither his craziness pushing the country onto the brink of total collapse, Deng pulled back China from that abyss.
Deng gained power in 1978 and died in 1997. So from 1978 to 1997, do you remember what Deng did? Don't compare Mao Zedong. Compare Hu Jintao first. May I remind you that the high-speed railway system was completed during the Hu Jintao era（I remember you liked to boast about China's HSR. Isn't it?）.... So. Do you remember what Deng did?

Idiots are always idiots.
 
renhai said:
Deng gained power in 1978 and died in 1997. So from 1978 to 1997, do you remember what Deng did? Don't compare Mao Zedong. Compare Hu Jintao first. May I remind you that the high-speed railway system was completed during the Hu Jintao era（I remember you liked to boast about China's HSR. Isn't it?）.... So. Do you remember what Deng did?

Idiots are always idiots.
I tell you what Deng did during those years, restoring Gaokao and higher education, ending the craziness of sending middle school teen graduates to the countryside to work as farmers. putting the workers back to work in the factories instead of their daily attending of the "struggle sessions", ending the rampage of the "red guards" hunting for "counter revolutionaries and rightists and trashing cultural and historic relics all over China, restoring law and order which were largely non present during the Cultural Revolution....it's only a very condensed short list of what Deng did during those years.
 
Massive crowd consisted of mostly young people stay up whole night every night and swarm Tiananmen square every single day and night, what for?

 

