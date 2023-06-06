June.4 Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China, 2023

renhai said: Deng gained power in 1978 and died in 1997. So from 1978 to 1997, do you remember what Deng did? Don't compare Mao Zedong. Compare Hu Jintao first. May I remind you that the high-speed railway system was completed during the Hu Jintao era（I remember you liked to boast about China's HSR. Isn't it?）.... So. Do you remember what Deng did?



I tell you what Deng did during those years, restoring Gaokao and higher education, ending the craziness of sending middle school teen graduates to the countryside to work as farmers. putting the workers back to work in the factories instead of their daily attending of the "struggle sessions", ending the rampage of the "red guards" hunting for "counter revolutionaries and rightists and trashing cultural and historic relics all over China, restoring law and order which were largely non present during the Cultural Revolution....it's only a very condensed short list of what Deng did during those years.