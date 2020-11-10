What's new

Featured Junagarh Will Soon Be A Part of Pakistan, Nawab of Junagarh Announces

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,029
-1
4,273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Junagarh Will Soon Be A Part of Pakistan, Nawab of Junagarh Announces

Posted 3 hours ago by Raza Rizvi



Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji, has announced that the Indian-occupied state will soon become a part of Pakistan. He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.
During the presser, Jahangir Khanji called on the United Nations (UN) to play its part for the freedom of the Junagarh State from illegal occupation.


The illegal annexation of Junagarh by Indian forces is against all norms and principles of international law.
Click to expand...
]He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to become an ambassador to Junagarh, as he did in the case of Kashmir, and help his state liberate from the Indian occupation.

Khanji noted that his ancestors had made an agreement to become part of Pakistan, but Indian forces illegally captured the state. He also thanked PM Khan for including the state of Junagarh as its territory in the new political map.
Nawab Khanji said that Pakistan should also set up a secretariat of Junagarh in Islamabad to bring the princely state closer to Pakistan.

He noted that the people of his state observe November 9 as a black day. On this day in 1947, India had occupied the State of Junagarh, against international law and norms.
Junagarh was a princely state of pre-partition India, and like 550 other independent states, was given a choice to join either of the countries or stay independent. The Nawab of Junagarh decided to join Pakistan.
The past governments had rarely brought up this issue to the fore. However, on August 5, 2020, the incumbent government approved and released a new political map of Pakistan, which included not only the entire Kashmir region but also the forgotten States of Junagarh, Manavadar, and Sir Creek as its territory.

propakistani.pk

Junagarh Will Soon Be A Part of Pakistan, Nawab of Junagarh Announces

Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji, has announced that the Indian-occupied state will soon become a part of Pakistan. He
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
-----------
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
11,231
4
16,642
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
thesolar65 said:
Nawab? I have heard that word in Stories.:D
Click to expand...
He is the same nawab/raja, a living one actually, just like Hari singh in Kashmir, whose "Instrument of Accession" India like to wave for its justification for Kashmir occupation.

Hope you catch the drift. :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top