Jumping ship? Several PTI Punjab MPAs ready to join PML-N

Ready to contest next election on PML-N ticket
Since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supported Pervaiz Elahi was declared the chief minister of Punjab, the party has barely been holding on to power.

With the rising political temperature and changing landscape, many PTI MPAs from Punjab are contemplating leaving the party.

SAMAA TV correspondent Qazzafi Butt quoted sources as saying that as many as 12 PTI leaders from Punjab have already contacted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to the sources, these leaders are ready to contest on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the upcoming elections.

Among those who have contacted the opposition in the Punjab through backdoors are several members of PTI’s Cheena group. They have indicated their willingness to leave the party, the sources said.

As per the reports, PML-N has agreed to accept all the probable PTI defectors except three Cheena group members.

Apart from this, PTI leaders from South Punjab, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Layyah and Khushab are reportedly considering switching loyalties.
Punjab govt yesterday took action against Aleem Khan land grabbing ...can feel the pain .

 

