July-october quarterly exports and remittences over the years, a failure or a sucess??

ziaulislam
- Apr 22, 2010
There is no second opinion that base of all pakistan problem is lack of industrialization/exports
Imran khan greatest incompetence has been inability to increase exports to desirable level hence causing greater shock to the economy
JULY-OCTOBER GOODS EXPORTS OVER THE YEARS
1- 2011- 6.9b$
2-2012 6.5b$
---5 years later---
3-2017 7.0b$
4.2018 7.2b$
5- 2020 7.6b$
6-2021 9.5b$
Clearly this is total failure on export front...
IK should have atleast doubled the exports a mere 33% increase is nothing
We can see similar mis targets on remittences and services exports wher IK missed targets of 100% increase and 50% increase that were set by PMLN workers
We need better planning under Dr. Ihsan Iqbal (Aristotole) to overcome this problem
Hero we need
IK got an unfair advantage of high oil prices vs ishaq dar
Sir, waiting for you to be back.
