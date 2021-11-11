What's new

July-october quarterly exports and remittences over the years, a failure or a sucess??

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,278
10
15,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
There is no second opinion that base of all pakistan problem is lack of industrialization/exports

Imran khan greatest incompetence has been inability to increase exports to desirable level hence causing greater shock to the economy

JULY-OCTOBER GOODS EXPORTS OVER THE YEARS
1- 2011- 6.9b$
2-2012 6.5b$
---5 years later---
3-2017 7.0b$
4.2018 7.2b$
5- 2020 7.6b$
6-2021 9.5b$


Clearly this is total failure on export front...
IK should have atleast doubled the exports a mere 33% increase is nothing

We can see similar mis targets on remittences and services exports wher IK missed targets of 100% increase and 50% increase that were set by PMLN workers

We need better planning under Dr. Ihsan Iqbal (Aristotole) to overcome this problem

Screenshot_20211112-080701_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20211112-080554_Google.jpg
Screenshot_20211112-080525_Google.jpg

Hero we need
images (14).jpeg

images (16).jpeg

IK got an unfair advantage of high oil prices vs ishaq dar


Sir, waiting for you to be back.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,278
10
15,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Remittences JULY-SEPTEMBER
2012--4.3b$
2016--4.7
2017--4.74
Screenshot_20211112-082151_Chrome.jpg

2021--8b$
Screenshot_20211112-082058_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20211112-082628_OneDrive.jpg

We need improve awareness in public for these massive failures on export front/inflow front
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom