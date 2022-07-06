What's new

July 2022: Why did GoP slash tax on Big Tobacco when GoP is already short on revenue?

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
887
0
1,383
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Apparently PPP/PML(N) government does not have funds even to purchase poison. They are increasing prices of fuel, electricity, cooking oil, fertilizers and pretty much everything else.

But now they have Slashed the tax on big tobacco big time. If you are wondering why tax on tobacco sale is decreased, read below and BTW welcome to Purana Pakistan:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544347169414471683
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544310459419049986
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544536616823406593
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Federal govt is charging 16.4% tax on petrol: Asad Umar
Replies
0
Views
221
313ghazi
313ghazi
muhammadhafeezmalik
Good News for middle class: Govt may slash taxes on cars
Replies
6
Views
682
Patriot forever
P
ghazi52
PTI Dir Jalsa, 04 June, 2022
Replies
8
Views
255
waz
waz
muhammadhafeezmalik
Inflation to stay in double digits in Dec
Replies
7
Views
566
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
M
STARING DOWN THE POLITICO-ECONOMIC BARREL
Replies
0
Views
219
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom