July 2022: Why did GoP slash tax on Big Tobacco when GoP is already short on revenue?

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 887
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Apparently PPP/PML(N) government does not have funds even to purchase poison. They are increasing prices of fuel, electricity, cooking oil, fertilizers and pretty much everything else.
But now they have Slashed the tax on big tobacco big time. If you are wondering why tax on tobacco sale is decreased, read below and BTW welcome to Purana Pakistan:
But now they have Slashed the tax on big tobacco big time. If you are wondering why tax on tobacco sale is decreased, read below and BTW welcome to Purana Pakistan:
Last edited: