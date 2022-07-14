July 2022: Pakistani Consulate in Montreal is being closed. Guess why?

Crimson Blue
Nov 7, 2019
PDM (including PML(N) & PPP) government has decided to close the Pakistani consulate in Montreal which was in operation for 70 years. Province of Quebec imports $119 million worth of merchandise form Pakistan annually.
Allegedly Indians had reservation about the activities of this consulate and Khalistan movement. Canada does have high Sikh population,
