JUIF force Ansar ul islam took over parliament lodges

HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Police start arresting JUIF goons, harm police officers , damaged police vehicles. According to Fazl ur raham they are protecting JUIF MNAs. PPP allegation " our MNAs kidnapped" . Some MNAs injured.

Live :

 
Last edited:
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Marra yeh diesel phat kyun nahi jata!

1646927262979.jpeg
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

koolio said:
Why have the goons entered parliament lodges?
Click to expand...
JUIF and PPP think agencies will kidnap their MNAs ...they already searching for their " missing MNAs".
Fazlo present himself for arrest............seems opposition has lost no confidence move...
 
Last edited:
koolio

koolio

HAIDER said:
Fazlo call for major strike, shutdown highways and call in his supporter to move toward Islamabad..... .
Click to expand...

This is proof, he has lost the vote of no confidence, hence trying to create chaos, I bet his foreign backers have told him to go ahead, state needs to come down very hard on this fitna.
 
K

khail007

The JUI(F) goons entering the red zone is a clear indication that the opposition lied about the 'number game' and now they are resorting to such subversive activities for face-saving.
The opposition claimed about overwhelming numbers in their ranks from government alliance. The government could not kidnap such overwhelming numbers as claimed - all lies.
'Ghubaray say hawa nikal chuki hai.'
 
HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

An attempt to destabilize the country AGAIN...

All across the Pak, call for protests and lockdown from JUIF

Nothing less i expect from these gangsters
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Aulad-ul-Shaitan directing his minions to take over his beloved lodges where he was living rent free since what 2 decades? This b****** is hand in glove with India; with ISPR shooting down an Indian flying object deep into Pakistani territory and American ambassadors meeting with opposition. Something heavy is brewing up, be ready Pakistani's to protect Pakistan!
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Mangus Ortus Novem said:
O PaaJee,

This all Spricted... nothing is happening randomly...

FazoolMullahMaffia is, as ever, on the pay-roll... habbits gained since 1979 onwards...

Now on que the MarasiMedia will go into full swing...

Expect NanniTweetni going overboard... and then we have intercepted IndianMissile in Mian Channu...

Nothing random here... Colour or rather Halwa-MarasiRevolution is still in play...

Should PMIK survive this 'revolution' ... he ..rather PakState has to Crush these EconomicTerrorists and FifthColunmists.

For how long this tamasha, dramabaazi can be tolerated?


Mangus
Click to expand...

Paa Jee: Let us accept that we, at least, in any near future, would not be able to get rid of these political criminals, rascals, scoundrels and vultures; because they have, not only, deep roots in our Establishment, superior judiciary, bureaucracy, NAB etc. etc. etc.; but also enjoy extensive support from influential foreign countries, as well as from local public. Extremely unfortunate.

Aaway ka aawa he bigrha hua hae.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Its getting serious ... opposition seems exploiting the situation. Demanding police should withdraw but JUIF volunteers remain their.... wtf ...
 

