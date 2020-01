PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday suspended Mufti Kifayatullah as the party’s Mansehra chief for “violating party discipline and taking part in activities against the party policy”. The party also formed a three-member committee to probe the matter. The decision was taken in a meeting of the provincial executive council of the party held with its provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair.