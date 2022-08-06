What's new

JUI-F running on Terrorist funding

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,034
66
37,907
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
JUI-F running on Terrorist funding
www.dawn.com

PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

Application demands inquiry into allegations the JUI-F chief, party leaders visited and received funding from Libya and Iraq.
www.dawn.com

It seems JUI-F refused to submit any history of their finances and claimed they are helped by "unforseen" powers

fazlu.jpg



FATF needs to act on this tip


This party did not submit their financial history with Election commission
They claim their finances are arrange by forces which are not human but unseen powers
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt has been told to follow orders or crisis will be created, claims Fazl
Replies
10
Views
256
Zee-shaun
Zee-shaun
S
New Cabinet takes oath
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
3K
PakFactor
PakFactor
HAIDER
ECP finds PTI guilty of accepting prohibited funds
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
243
Views
5K
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazlur Rehman announces ‘war’ against those supporting Imran Khan’s politics
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP calls important(Critical) meeting on PTI foreign funding case
Replies
7
Views
853
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom