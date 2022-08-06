AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 35,034
- 66
- Country
-
- Location
-
JUI-F running on Terrorist funding
It seems JUI-F refused to submit any history of their finances and claimed they are helped by "unforseen" powers
FATF needs to act on this tip
This party did not submit their financial history with Election commission
They claim their finances are arrange by forces which are not human but unseen powers
PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F
Application demands inquiry into allegations the JUI-F chief, party leaders visited and received funding from Libya and Iraq.
www.dawn.com
It seems JUI-F refused to submit any history of their finances and claimed they are helped by "unforseen" powers
FATF needs to act on this tip
This party did not submit their financial history with Election commission
They claim their finances are arrange by forces which are not human but unseen powers