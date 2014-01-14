What's new

JUI-F MPA Threatens to Blow Up KP Assembly

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,661
-1
3,196
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JUI-F MPA Threatens to Blow Up KP Assembly
Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi
KPK Assembly Increases Retirement Age

Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, on Tuesday suspended Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) member provincial assembly for threatening to blow up the assembly with bombs.

Maulana Aisamuddin was expelled from the House, and a resolution condemning his remarks was also passed, which was backed by the opposition parties, including ANP.


Why Give Tickets to Such People?
On Tuesday, when the provincial assembly session resumed after a break of five days, Labor Minister Shaukat Yousafzai objected, saying that tribal member Aisamuddin had threatened to carry out a suicide attack on the assembly, but the Speaker did not take any action.
Great sacrifices have been made for democracy. This is not a common issue. Why are tickets given to such people? Why is his party silent?
Click to expand...
Shaukat Yousafzai said that the security forces had made countless sacrifices to bring lasting peace in the region; it cannot be forsaken for people like Maulana Aisamuddin.

JUI Members Create Chaos in the House

Meanwhile, JUI and MMA members rioted in the House and tried to block the resolution and the order to expel Maulana Aisamuddin. However, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

Later, the resolution was passed, even though JUI members boycotted the proceedings. JUI-F declared the action illegal while the government called it a legitimate move.

propakistani.pk

JUI-F MPA Threatens to Blow Up KP Assembly

Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, on Tuesday suspended Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) member provincial assembly for threatening to
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
----------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Devil Soul Tribunal disqualifies JUI-F MPA, orders re-polling at Mansehra seat Pakistani Siasat 3
pkuser2k12 Police raid JUI-F MPA’s private prison Social & Current Events 5
H Meet Maulana Kafayatullah JUI-F leader Pakistani Siasat 32
A JUI-F suspends Mufti Kifayatullah as Mansehra chief Pakistani Siasat 0
ejaz007 JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah hurt in assassination attempt Pakistani Siasat 15
H JUI-F chief announces to end Islamabad sit-in - To block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’ Pakistani Siasat 131
airbus101 Fazal-ur-Rehman Dharna, Relations with PPP and PMLn, a brief history of JUI and Pakistan Media Political Videos 0
S JUI-F Dharna Funding Probe Kicks Off General Photos & Multimedia 0
Pakistan Space Agency PM directs party spokespersons to counter JUI-F’s narrative Pakistani Siasat 14
crankthatskunk JUI -F decided to end agreement with the Government Pakistani Siasat 148

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top