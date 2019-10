What do you know. The cat or shall I say the dog is out of the bag.We had the news that thousands of JUI F supporters were already in Islamabad/Rawalpindi staying in different madrasas. Ready to cause havoc on the streets of the capital.The agreement to come to Peshawar mor and return was always a trick played by the diesel.IK and PTI had been very gullible to trust the snakes.Now that Noora Butt is also out and would be out from the jail on Tuesday, thanks to corrupt Pakistani judges. The game is on.I have already predicted that as soon as Nawaja is out of the jail, he would be fine. They know why and how his platelets have gone down and what to do to bring them back.Gaanja is fine. You will see in next few days. He would be holding political meetings and giving orders to his supporters to help Fazal bring down the government of PTI.Fcuk this system in Pakistan. This is made and run by the crooks for their own benefits.