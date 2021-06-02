truthfollower
Juhi Chawla files plea against implementation of 5G
Actor says exposure to RF radiation will have irreversible effects on humans, animals, flora and fauna.
Entertainment Desk June 01, 2021
On Monday, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla moved the Delhi high court against implementation of 5G wireless network technology in India, reported the Hindustan Times.
The Ishq actor raised issues related to the impact of 5G radiations on citizens, animals, flora and fauna. Her petition claims that 5G will lead to RF exposure to all the living beings on earth which will be 100 times more than the current level and lead to serious, irreversible effects on humans.
Justice C Hari Shankar, before whom the matter was presented, has moved the motion another bench for hearing on June 2.
Chawla has also clarified that she is not against the implementation of technological advancements, but "we have sufficient reason to believe that [5G] radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."
The Darr actor’s petition, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, cites clinical and experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in plants and animals to state the major diseases of modern civilization – cancer, heart disease and diabetes – are, in large part, caused by electromagnetic pollution which is generated by wireless mobile phone technology.
Chawla's spokesperson said in a statement, "The present suit is being instituted, in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to human kind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, to fauna."
