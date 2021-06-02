What's new

Juhi Chawla files plea against implementation of 5G

Juhi Chawla files plea against implementation of 5G

Actor says exposure to RF radiation will have irreversible effects on humans, animals, flora and fauna.



Entertainment Desk June 01, 2021




On Monday, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla moved the Delhi high court against implementation of 5G wireless network technology in India, reported the Hindustan Times.
The Ishq actor raised issues related to the impact of 5G radiations on citizens, animals, flora and fauna. Her petition claims that 5G will lead to RF exposure to all the living beings on earth which will be 100 times more than the current level and lead to serious, irreversible effects on humans.
Justice C Hari Shankar, before whom the matter was presented, has moved the motion another bench for hearing on June 2.
Chawla has also clarified that she is not against the implementation of technological advancements, but "we have sufficient reason to believe that [5G] radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."
The Darr actor’s petition, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, cites clinical and experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in plants and animals to state the major diseases of modern civilization – cancer, heart disease and diabetes – are, in large part, caused by electromagnetic pollution which is generated by wireless mobile phone technology.
Chawla's spokesperson said in a statement, "The present suit is being instituted, in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to human kind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, to fauna."
tribune.com.pk

Juhi Chawla files plea against implementation of 5G | The Express Tribune

Actor says exposure to RF radiation will have irreversible effects on humans, animals, flora and fauna.
tribune.com.pk
 
I once saw her video about how to use mobile phone while protecting yourself from the excessive radiation's. At that time it seemed informative and a good act from her side. I will find the link and share here.

Here.

 
Another Has-been Indian actress of no consequence trying for political position in BJP, working with BJP pseudo-scientists. She is for the CAA implementation - sadly or this is again one of BJP's populist cheap tricks to gain votes with the 40's generation.

These filmy for-hire people sicken me to the core. Bunch of fakes.

Notice that her new get-up has changed compared to a decade or so ago. Loose flab does not support tight revealing clothing any more, she is going the Hindutva-approved Swati-Sadhvi route, with 18th century kosher Sarees and bindi nowadays...Roti-Halwa ka mamla hai...



Compare this to the formerly unkosher Juhi before Hindutva got center stage. Not one Bindi in sight.
 
Bilal9 said:
Another Has-been Indian actress of no consequence trying for political position in BJP, working with BJP pseudo-scientists. She is for the CAA implementation - sadly or this is again one of BJP's populist cheap tricks to gain votes with the 40's generation.

These filmy for-hire people sicken me to the core. Bunch of fakes.

Notice that her new get-up has changed compared to a decade or so ago. Loose flab does not support tight revealing clothing any more, she is going the Hindutva-approved Swati-Sadhvi route, with 18th century kosher Sarees and bindi nowadays...Roti-Halwa ka mamla hai...



Compare this to the formerly unkosher Juhi before Hindutva got center stage. Not one Bindi in sight.
Click to expand...
Better than burqa and hijab though,:laughcry::big_boss:
 
India has the means to test this theory out.

Afterall American 5G network was supposed to come from India.
 
Bilal9 said:
Sarees and bindi nowadays...
Click to expand...
suyog chavan said:
Better than burqa and hijab though,
Click to expand...

why do people here always feel the need to get sectarian here? is it like some mental illness? not one fking thread here, and it devolves into tangent shit flinging. let people wear what they want if they want to wear saris and bindis or if they want to wear a headscarf or a veil.

If you want to clown on her, stick to the topic, this crazy lady is spending too much time reading facebook, and is actually taking those braindead posts seriously enough to actually file a lawsuit.
 
