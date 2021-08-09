Jugol Kishore Roy Chowdhury: Son of Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah

I have watched similar videos about the only son of Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah of Bengal. I believe it is true. He was adopted by a Hindu Jaminder family at the request of his maternal uncle Mohanlal, elder brother of Aleya Begum/ Hira, and brought up in a Hindu atmosphere. Mohanlal did not divulge his true identity to this family.But, a time came when his two mothers who had adopted him and his aunt started to suspect him to be from a Muslim family because of his typical foreign Muslim facial features and started to dislike him and they finally disowned him.His maternal uncle Mohanlal who was roaming here and there to save his life came to him and told about his true parentage and himself when Jugol Kishore was an adult.I hope, people will enjoy the video.