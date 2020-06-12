Judiciary is not in for rule of law, it is in the interests of the ruling family

23 Oct, 2020Shameless judiciary for more than a decade to protect the interests of the ruling family and the Awami League. In a civilized country, the judiciary protects people from the tyranny of the ruling class. And the exact opposite is happening in Bangladesh. It is the responsibility of the judiciary not to protect the people, but to protect the interests of the Awami ruling group and their family members. The latest example of this functioning of the judiciary is,The High Court Division and the Appellate Division granted bail to Nixon Chowdhury, a relative of the ruling family, who was a Member of Parliament for the midnight vote robbery. Nixon Chowdhury came into the discussion with a woman Upazila Nirbahi Officer on the phone and threatened to take a look. The Civil Service Association demanded that the law be upheld after his telephone threats and insults went viral on social media. The Election Commission also filed a case against Nixon Chowdhury for violating the code of conduct. But what if the case. The judiciary is in the pocket of Nixon Chowdhury.The incident took place at a polling station in his constituency in Faridpur on the day of polling in a by-election. When his supporters went to a polling station to commit irregularities, the on-duty magistrate stopped them. At one stage, the magistrate tried to arrest the worker. As soon as the news reached his ears, he called the Upazila Nirbahi Officer. The woman scolded UNO over why her staff was detained. The woman threatened to take a look at the UNO, calling the magistrate a baby pig.The Civil Service Association protested the rule of law when the telecom conversation spread through social media. The Election Commission first investigated the matter. The Election Commission has filed a case against Nixon Chowdhury for violating the code of conduct by declaring the incident to be true.Nixon Chowdhury went to the High Court in this case and got 6 weeks bail. The Election Commission left to appeal against the bail. Today (October 22) the leave to appeal hearing is held in the court of Appellate Division Judge Nuruzzaman. The appellate division's 'chamber judge means stay for the government' became known after the Awami League came to power in 2009. Nixon Chowdhury was no exception. The Chamber Judge defended the interests of the ruling family in this case. Chamber Judge Nuruzzaman tactfully upheld the bail granted to Nixon Chowdhury in the High Court without giving any order. They apply all the strategies to protect the interests of the ruling family and the Awami League. On the one hand, the high court judges used tactics to give opportunities to the members of the Awami League and the ruling family. On the other hand, these high court judges resorted to all sorts of tactics to discredit the leaders of the opposition alliance.It may be mentioned here that many cases were filed across the country on the same allegation based on a statement made by Mahmudur Rahman, the editor of the daily Amar Desh. In this case, he went to a bench of the High Court Division to seek bail. Bail is far from granted, the two judges of the bench said in clear language, 'We do not like you. You will not come to us to ask for bail. The High Court directly told a senior citizen not to go for bail. Because he speaks and writes against government corruption, misrule and human rights violations. So the so-called judges of the high court disliked him, he said while sitting in public court.Not only my country secretary, former Prime Minister BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is an elderly and sick woman but the High Court and the Appellate Division did not grant bail. However, due to her age and being a woman, the government released her by executive order. However, the issue of sickness and the priority of bail for women and the elderly has been recognized and established as a matter of course through various Supreme Court judgments. But Begum Khaleda Zia is an exception. Because she is the Leader of the Opposition.Meanwhile, while Nixon Chowdhury was granted bail in both the High Court Division and the Appellate Division, at the same time, renowned journalist leader Ruhul Amin Ghazi was arrested from a newspaper office and sent to jail. Ruhul Amin Ghazi was picked up by the police from his workplace Dainik Sangram office. In December last year, the ruling party's loyalist gangs attacked the Daily Sangram office. The newspaper office was vandalized. The senior editor of the daily Sangram was taken to jail with a reverse case. Last month, a bench of the High Court granted bail to senior secretary Abul Asad. The same chamber judge Nuruzzaman suspended bail in the High Court the next day. Mr. Abul Asad is 60 years old. He is ill with various geriatric diseases and has been in jail for a long time in a case filed by the government goons. In Bangladesh, rule of law, justice, morality have all disappeared, but sometimes it is seen,The diplomats of the imperialist state, the patron of the fascist government, made a cruel joke with the people of Bangladesh by naming Sheikh Hasina (Champion of Rule of Law and Champion of Human Security). Ruhul Amin Gazi was granted bail by the High Court in the same case. He was arrested on Wednesday from the Sangram office on bail. Today he was sent to jail without bail. 