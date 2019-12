عدل

After the recent terrorist attack by lawyers on the hospital where they killed patients we need to have some reforms in our entire "judicial system" to stop this wuklagardi.First of all I am always of the opinion that Lawyers areof society.Lawyers and judges are one of the biggest reasons Judicial reforms can never take place here. Just imagine that we are in 21st century while all our judicial system consist of obsolete 1860's Anglo Saxon laws. We have lost about 100,000 people either dead or injured in "War on Terror" since last 20 years. And yet the judiciary kept on letting terrorists go and when Army Courts were formed after APS attack to deal with terrorists as judiciary kept on releasing them; the Supreme Court and High Courts started giving stay orders on terrorist's sentences of military courts. All the while, the cases of those terrorists were being defended by these lawyers especially that ***** Asma Jahangir who kept defending terrorists all her life.If "some" reforms are made in judicial system and cases could be resolved quicker by a few years only; then these haramkhors won't be able to extort fees for long periods of time. As recently, CJ Khosa made model courts which started deciding cases in less time and then again these haramkhor lawyers did boycott of those courts, abused judges etc.I remember last year, SC announced a decision after a 90 something years which was going on since the days of British about inheritance. Father, son, grandson, great grandson they all died while they couldn't get justice. In the end after all these years, SC decided that inheritance would be divided according to Shariah.What a judgement after 90 something years! When this could be decided in 15 minutes after hearing the case. And who kept profiting from the prolonging of this case after all those years? The Liars(Lawyers) and judges.Btw, I am against any reforms in judicial system. Only fools believe that this judicial system should be reformed. This entire judicial system needs to burned to the ground and a new judicial system is needed.A judicial system is needed where you don't fight cases on the basis of technicality BS of lawyers. One where judges don't follow the law while giving judgements (in the words of a former CJ SC) but gives judgement based on Adal(justice). And especially especially this BS profession of lawyers must be abolished for all times. Out of 1400 years of Muslim history no lawyering BS was present till last century and the justice would be free and swift.A poor man wastes his entire life savings on hiring expensive lawyers and even then the cases drags on and on.What Pakistan needs is a justice system that is free, swift and enforces(justice). Only then can we progress as a society.People should watch the movie;It's the true depiction of the modern judicial system in almost the entire world. An Al Pacino's masterful performance in this movie.Listen to this clip of the movie. The devil explains the role of lawyers in the movie .