‘Judicial Establishment’ At Work To Save Imran Khan: Maryam

The PML-N leader says they want to impose this man upon us, but 'regardless of what you do, the Parliament will devise laws and you will have to accept them; the Constitution and Parliament are supreme'.

Maryam-17-750x375.jpg

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the “judicial establishment” was at work to save PTI chairman Imran Khan yet again.

“When Imran Khan’s 2014 sit-in met a failure, Justice Khosa told him to come to him so he could expel Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam said while addressing the party’s workers in Model Town, Lahore.

Expelling Nawaz Sharif caused Pakistan harm, and now, the same process is being put on a rewind, she added.

“Now as Imran Khan’s Long March, Jail Bharo movement and other tactics failed, a judicial establishment has been at work,” she said.

According to the PML-N leader, the PTI isn’t in a haste for elections; they are worried because they know that a win won’t be possible once the judges are gone.

She went on to add that the only person who is in the way of the country’s progress is Imran. “He isn’t a political rival, but a terrorist who wants to survive at any cost.”

Maryam asked the three-member bench as to why they were trying to ‘save Imran’. “This is just a group that’s active for the next appointments.”

“You want to impose this man upon us; he doesn’t even know what he is talking about when he isn’t in his senses,” she said while addressing the Model Town rally.

The PML-N leader declared, “regardless of what you do, the Parliament will devise laws. You will have to accept the Parliament, the law, and the Constitution. The Constitution and the Parliament are supreme.”

The statement comes at a time when the PTI workers are heading towards Nasir Bagh to attend a rally. The public gathering is to be addressed by party’s chairman Imran Khan.

On Saturday, the former premier said his party was ready for concurrent elections, but only if the assemblies were dissolved by May 14, the day when the Punjab elections are scheduled.
