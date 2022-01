Judges got immunity from questioning - assets beyond income means

S.Y.A said: a few people dont make up 2/3 majority in parliament that will allow said parliament to pass judicial reform bills. Same bills, that in the long run, can harm the interests of very same parliamentarians. Click to expand...

Parliament cant do anything even if Imam e Mehdi leads it. Parliament is made of snakes, and mostly ready-made traitors. The way forward is the same as with Pre-Partition Indian Muslims or Israelis. We need to devise a system on the run and evolve it on daily basis. Trust me, it will not take more than 4 to 5 years to completely replace the current system with a new one.