Judge named in Elahi audio leak should show moral courage, resign: Maryam

PML-N leader questions judiciary's 'special treatment' for Imran Khan
1917083936e9147.jpg

PML-N Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has suggested that the Supreme Court judge named in Parvez Elahi’s audio leak should show moral courage, and resign.

Addressing a party workers convention on Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi, Maryam talked about the separate audio clips recently leaked, purportedly featuring the former chief minister and PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, in which they could be heard suggesting influencing the judiciary to get favorable outcomes in the Lahore CCPO transfer case.

She said it’s been days since the audio leaks, and the judge in question should resign to remove the blot on the judiciary.


“The judiciary should hold such judges, who are Lt Gen (rtd) Faiz’s followers, accountable,” she stressed.

PML-N leaders Hanif Abbasi, Chaudhry Tanvir, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Tahira Aurangzeb and Senator Afnanullah were among those present on the occasion.

Talking about the development projects initiated by former premier Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said the motorway had been launched from Rawalpindi, adding every project in the city testified to Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s love for Pindi.

She claimed Imran Khan got historic loans worth Rs24,000 billion, but did not spend a single penny no development in Rawalpindi.

“Nawaz Sharif always inherited a crippling Pakistan, and the troubles created by someone else have always been corrected by him. When someone asks me when Nawaz will return, I say he is a son of the soil, and will return, but tell me why is he even forced to flee every time?”

She repeated that Imran should be made to face the IMF and then held accountable for pushing the country to the brink of a collapse and price hike.

“The landmine of the IMF deal Imran left behind is being picked up by Shehbaz Sharif. The economy will take years to improve, and only the PML-N can do that,” she insisted.

She further alleged that Imran isn’t the only one to be blamed for Pakistan going to the IMF, but also his wife, who took bribes for approving each file.

Further taking on the previous PTI government, the PML-N leader said they have no projects to show for their performance, therefore they used the crutches of the establishment. “Now that those crutches are gone, Imran is using the judiciary,” she alleged.

Maryam also questioned the alleged special treatment meted out to the PTI chief in his court cases. She asked Imran is being given so much leverage and time for court appearances, when her father and other PML-N leaders were summoned at an hour’s notice every time.

She taunted Imran Khan that the day Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah decides to arrest him, no (Lahore CCPO) Dogar will be able to save him.

At the end, she remarked that the PML-N had the “biggest army of youths”.

“The PML-N is not scared of elections because it has not been selected. The party has entered the field to win the elections. It will not just be contesting the polls, but winning them too. The PML-N will save the country, pull it out of the difficulties, and put Pakistan on the path to progress,” she vowed.
Judge named in Elahi audio leak should show moral courage, resign: Maryam

PML-N leader questions judiciary's 'special treatment' for Imran Khan
No one will save Imran from arrest if Sanaullah so desires: Maryam Nawaz

No one will save Imran from arrest if Sanaullah so desires: Maryam Nawaz

PM Shehbaz doing everything he can to get country out of its quagmire, says Maryam
19 February,2023 06:06 pm
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying no one will save the latter from arrest if Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah decided.

Addressing a convention, Ms Nawaz heaped praise on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, "Nawaz has an old habit of solving all the problems, created by others."

Lashing out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said, "Imran is reluctant to present himself before the court by making excuses for his injury." She added that the foreign funding case in connection with the deposed premier was based on reality.

Also read: Imran says PTI to defend judiciary at any cost

He reminded the PML-N supporters of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s all-out efforts, saying the premier was trying his level best to take the country out of a quagmire.

She praised the PML-N workers, saying, "The PML-N workers have left no stone unturned to show their courage."
dunyanews.tv

No one will save Imran from arrest if Sanaullah so desires: Maryam Nawaz

PM Shehbaz doing everything he can to get country out of its quagmire, says Maryam
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
They are trying to turn around with this new shit. With the help of @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE kinda ppl.
But no, thank you. You are done!



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627089409156976640
 
So this must be Mary's real dad since PNMLN under her is so selective & also Zaradri as they all benefited from him


It is Malik Qayyum who as Judge of Lahore Court on the instructions of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, then Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and 'Independent and non partisan Accountability Commission Chairman' Senator Saif Ur Rehman had sentenced BB and Asif Zardari in 1998.


Notorious Justice Malik Qayyum is benefactor of Zaradari family. He helped Zardari settle Swiss money laundering Rs 6bn cases as Attorney General of Pakistan during PPP rule in 2008. Malik Qayum helped Zardari gobble down Rs 6bn lying in Swiss banks

1676886787988.png
 

