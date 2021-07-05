Judge Arshad Malik case: FIA serves notice to Nadeem Malik | SAMAA The Counter Terrorism Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has issued a notice to SAMAA TV’s senior anchorperson Nadeem Malik over the remarks made on his show Nadeem Malik LIVE on April 28. Nadeem Malik said on the show that he had a chance to meet with two members of the FIA team that was...

The judge was allegedly pressured into disqualifying Nawaz SharifNadeem Malik said on the show that he had a chance to meet with two members of the FIA team that was investigating the video leak scandal against late accountability court judge Arshad Malik.“It could be perceived from what they [members of the FIA team] told me that there was a video of Judge Arshad Malik… the PMLN was banking on Judge Malik granting bail to Nawaz Sharif. He had contacts with the PML-N…so there were assurances,” the anchorperson said.“The other party, which I would not name, as many people can understand, they got their hands on that 30-year-old video of Judge Malik. It was an objectionable video which was recorded 30 years ago when Judge Malik was posted in Multan. There were other people too and the whole video is there.”According to the anchorperson, the late judge was called to a place at Constitution Avenue and was told that the video would be made public if a favourable verdict were not given in cases against Nawaz Sharif.The judge gave the verdict and Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.“The PML-N got their hands on the same video… and Judge Arshad Malik came to meet Nawaz Sharif and apologized, saying he couldn’t do anything as they had his video,” Nadeem Malik said.“They [PML-N leaders] told him that they have the same video too, and, while Judge Malik was narrating the events, he was recorded once again, and it was the recording made by Nasir sahib who has gone to London.”Judge Malik was then taken to Saudi Arabia where he was recorded for the second time and in this recording, there were names of the people too, according to the anchorperson.The FIA has summoned Nadeem Malik to the FIA Counter Terrorism Wing at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad on June 6, along with documents and evidence of claims made on his show.“Please refer to your Nadeem Malik Live Programme on SAMAA NEWS dated 28-04-2021 revealed that you have an important information which can be relevant for the agency to further investigate the above mentioned and to link some relevant persons with this case,” the notice says.Judge Arshad Malik contracted coronavirus and passed away in December 2020.He disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding a public office in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in July 2017.On July 3, 2020, Judge Malik was dismissed from his position as accountability court judge, after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claimed that he was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted this much.The judge had called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience, according to Maryam. She aired a video clip from their meeting at a fiery press conference in Lahore.Malik had said, however, that the clip did not show the entire conversation. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said.He had claimed that the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial, and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.