JuD chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in jail

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,884
10
4,180
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
19 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court in Punjab has awarded 10-year imprisonment to Jamat-ud-Dawa amir Hafiz Saeed Ahmad in funding case.

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate property of Hafiz Saeed and imposed Rs1,10,000 as a fine on him. Abdul Rehman Makki -- his close accomplice -- was also awarded six-month jail for his role in funding case.

Last week, three JuD leaders - Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid - were awarded 16 years in jail while the court awarded one year imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in the same case.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar issued the verdict after allegations against suspects stood proved.

In 2019, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

It surfaced during the investigation the suspects committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organization, and helped in raising funds.

Meanwhile, the court also indicted five leaders of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in six separate terror finance cases, besides adjourning further hearing till November 16.

Those indicted included Hafiz Abdul Salam, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Mujahid and Luqman Shah. They were indicted in FIRs no 15, 21, 22, 27, 31 and 42 of 2019.

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab.

However, the trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the Lahore High Court on the petitions of the suspects.

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court in Punjab has awarded 10-year imprisonment to Jamat-ud-Dawa amir Hafiz Saeed Ahmad in an illegal funding case.
Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2020

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge on Wednesday convicted three leaders of the Jamatud Dawa (JuD) of terror financing in two more cases registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

ATC-III Presiding Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttarhanded down a collective imprisonment of 16 years each to Prof Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid and one-year term to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in FIR No 24of 2019.

The judge also handed down 16-year imprisonment to Mujahid in FIR No 29.

The judge also indicted these convicts and two others -- Abdul Salam bin Muhammad and Luqman Shah -- in six more FIRs and directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on Nov 16.

Many leaders of the JuD have already been convicted in many FIRs of terror financing while trial proceedings in several others are pending adjudication.

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has already been sentenced to jail terms in two of the FIRs.

The CTD registered 23 FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. However, the trial was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

Three JuD activists convicted of terror financing

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge on Wednesday convicted three leaders of the Jamatud Dawa (JuD) of terror...
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,836
37
17,715
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hmm... want to be free of terrorism charges, time to visit the Peshawar High court via a trip to the ATM.
 
P

Pakistani sipahi

FULL MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
321
0
387
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
JUD and LET are Pro Army groups , I don't think they do any activity against the state of Pakistan ,for activities against India I will not comment on it .
 
Awan68

Awan68

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2016
4,272
-3
5,735
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
This man is a trillion time more powerful than Fazl ur Rehman yet he is taking this silently,. he is taking this injustice silently cause he loves the state while traitors like Fazl ur Rehman who plot and attack the state at every turn are left untouched, i have always said Pakistan has a history of burning patriots and glorifying traitors, one of the core reasons why the country is in this condition.
 
Avatar

Avatar

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 4, 2010
2,148
-7
1,358
Country
India
Location
Singapore
Just an eyewash move to comply with FATF. If he goes to prison he will continue to live a lavish life and operate his empire remotely, only to be released within a few months and start another eyewash trial.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
4,245
1
4,983
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
well you are assuming he is guilty... so far no evidence provided by India on his role in Mumbai.

now problem with you Indians you almost never provide any proof..

then again liars never do
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,189
5
11,652
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Specially after the new chief justice, the guy who let free all the terrorists who were awarded death sentences by military courts.
Btw Indian media be like " Pakistan took Hafiz Saeed in protective custody after they came to know about Indian plans of sending single Indian RAW agent to kill him in his house".
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,212
0
1,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fazlur rehman and mohsin dawar roam free, sitting in parliment


hafiz saeed goes to jail


his fault - killing indian occupation forces in kashmir, under command of pak army /
 
